Emma Heming Willis Thanks Fans 'from the Bottom of My Heart' Following Husband Bruce's Aphasia News

Emma Heming Willis is expressing her thanks.

Days after Bruce Willis' family announced on social media that the actor, 67, has been diagnosed with aphasia and is retiring from acting, his wife shared a message for family, friends and fans thanking them for sharing support as they rally around her.

"Your love, support, compassion, prayers really help," Emma, 43, wrote in a post on her Instagram Story Thursday evening. "I'm grateful."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart," concluded the model, who shares daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Bruce.

The Die Hard star's family shared the news of his aphasia diagnosis on Instagram Wednesday, writing alongside a photo of the actor on their Instagram feeds, "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the caption added.

They went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support."

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," they concluded, signing the note from Emma, Mabel and Evelyn, plus Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

According to Mayo Clinic, aphasia "is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written."

The group adds that the condition "typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury. But it can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative)."

People with aphasia experience changes in their ability to communicate, the Mayo Clinic says, and they "may speak in short or incomplete sentences, speak in sentences that don't make sense, substitute one word for another or one sound for another, speak unrecognizable words, not understand other people's conversation or write sentences that don't make sense."