Emma Heming Willis Shares Sweet Home Movies of Husband Bruce for His Birthday: 'He Is Pure Love'

"Happy Birthday my sweet," Emma Heming Willis wrote to husband Bruce Willis on Instagram Sunday, as she marked the star turning 68

By
Published on March 20, 2023 09:26 AM
Photo: Emma Hemming Instagram

Bruce Willis is surrounded by love on his 68th birthday.

To help celebrate her husband and mark the special day, Emma Heming Willis posted home video footage of the actor on Instagram Sunday.

In the clip, which is set to Stevie Wonder's "As," Bruce can be seen spending time with his wife, 44, and their two children — daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8 — over the years, frolicking on the beach, sledding in the snow and enjoying other special moments.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet 💌," Emma captioned the tribute post to Bruce, whose family disclosed last month that he has frontotemporal dementia.

She continued, "My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too 💞."

Emma's latest video came hours after she shared in a set of Instagram Story posts that she was meeting Bruce's birthday with mixed emotions.

"Today is my husband's birthday. I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes and snotty nose," she said in one clip. "I just think it's important that you see all sides of this."

Emma Hemming Instagram

"I always get this message or people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice," Emma continued to explain. "I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this."

"Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it. And that's what I'm doing," she then added. "But I do have times of sadness, every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it today on his birthday."

Emma Hemming Instagram

Alongside his two girls with Emma, Bruce also shares daughters Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Over the weekend, Moore, 60, captured a happy moment from Bruce's birthday celebrations, posting a video on Instagram that featured the family singing a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Emma Hemming Instagram

Bruce appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

