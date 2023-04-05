Emma Heming Willis Shares Photo of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis: 'I Liked Them Together as Well'

Emma Heming Willis remains close with her husband Bruce Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he was married to from 1987-1998

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on April 5, 2023 02:45 PM
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis
Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Even Emma Heming Willis was a fan of husband Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's relationship.

On Tuesday, Emma, 44, shared a throwback black-and-white photo of Willis, 68, and his ex-wife Moore, 60, to her Instagram Story in response to a fan account that originally shared the photo in celebration of the Die Hard star's recent birthday.

"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well 🥰," Emma wrote in a caption on her Instagram Story.

Bruce and Moore married in 1987 after dating for four months and welcomed three daughters together during their marriage: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. While the couple announced their split in 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000, the pair have remained close in the more than 20 years since their romantic relationship ended. The Pulp Fiction actor went on to marry Emma in 2009.

emma heming willis, bruce willis, demi moore
emma heming willis/instagram

On Tuesday, Emma shared a video on Instagram featuring Moore at a surprise birthday dinner for Emma and Bruce's daughter Mabel Ray Willis, now 11, hours after originally sharing the black-and-white photo of Bruce and Moore together.

The Willis family recently celebrated Bruce's birthday in March, with Moore sharing a home video to Instagram featuring Emma and Bruce's kids singing a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" and offering up a dessert with candles.

Willis appeared delighted by the tune, smiling and fist-pumping the air while his family cheered along. He then blew out his birthday candles to enthusiastic hoots and applause, followed by a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the March 19 video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Just days later, Emma shared a video montage on Instagram of her and Bruce's 10-year vow renewal ceremony as she commemorated their 14th wedding anniversary together.

Emma thanked everyone involved in the vow renewal, including Demi Moore, the couple's "videographer," and Rumer and Scout Willis, who served as wedding singers during the intimate ceremony. Stephen Eads, Bruce's longtime friend, officiated the wedding in 2009 and the renewal in 2019, Emma said.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009," Emma wrote in the caption for the video, which showed her walking down the aisle to meet Bruce for a kiss. "I'm so happy we did."

Emma announced on Instagram in February that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), nearly a year after his family initially shared in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be stepping away from his acting career.

