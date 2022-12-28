Emma Heming Willis Shares Throwback Video to When She 'Fell Head Over Heels in Love' with Husband Bruce

Emma Heming Willis is reminiscing about the early days of her romance with her now-husband, Bruce Willis.

The British-American model and actress, 44, shared a throwback video of herself and Willis, 67, enjoying some time in the snow together.

Among the footage are scenes of the couple tubing down a slope, riding a snowmobile, posing for picturesque wintry photo ops and more.

"It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head [over] heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife," Heming Willis captioned her Wednesday Instagram.

"This makes my heart glow," read a comment from Tallulah Willis, the actor's youngest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Willis — who was previously married to Moore, 60, from 1987 to 2000 — marked 13 years of marriage with his wife back in March.

On the 21st of that month, Heming Willis shared an emotional photo of the two at their 2009 wedding in Turks and Caicos.

"13 years ago, those wedding speeches really sent us over the edge 🤍😂 Enjoy! #uglycry #weddinganniversary #lucky13," she joked in the caption.

Two days earlier, Heming Willis also celebrated her husband's birthday in the form of a sweet photo montage from over the years, and wrote, "I don't just love him, I really really like him 💓 #birthdayboy 🥳💝."

The Die Hard actor will soon become a grandparent for the first time as his oldest daughter with Moore, Rumer Willis, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas.

Aside from Rumer, 34, and Tallulah, 28, Willis is also dad to 31-year-old daughter Scout Willis with Moore, plus two daughters with Heming Willis: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE on Thursday that Willis, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year, is looking forward to his new role.

"He is happy about becoming a grandpa," the insider said. "He loves having a big family. They are all spending Christmas together."

"Bruce is enjoying not working and having more family time. He likes being around his girls more," added the source.