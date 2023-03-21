Emma Heming Willis Marks Anniversary with Video of Vow Renewal to Bruce Willis: 'Seize Every Opportunity'

Emma Heming Willis is looking back at memories she's shared with Bruce Willis.

The 44-year-old model and entrepreneur shared a video montage on Instagram of her and Bruce's 10-year vow renewal as she commemorates their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Emma thanked everyone involved in the vow renewal, including Demi Moore, the couple's "videographer," and Rumer and Scout Willis, who served as wedding singers during the intimate ceremony. Stephen Eads, Bruce's longtime friend, officiated the wedding in 2009 and the renewal in 2019, Emma said.

The video, accompanied by Coldplay's "Fix You," shows the bride walking down the aisle with her two flower girls before she is met by Bruce and Eads. She and Bruce then share a kiss before the family celebrates with them. It ends with two group shots of the blended family.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said 'I do' back in 2009," Emma wrote. "I'm so happy we did."

"Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime," Emma wrote. "And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to 💌."

This marks the first anniversary for the couple since Emma revealed Bruce, 68, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The Die Hard icon was initially diagnosed with aphasia last year, but after the condition progressed, he was given a more specific diagnosis, Emma posted on Instagram last month.

The sweet nod to their marriage is the second time on Tuesday that Emma posted about the couple's anniversary.

Earlier, she posted a shot of a bouquet gifted to her by her friend in what Emma described as a "random act of kindness."

"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday," she began in her caption. "I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me."

Emma explained in the caption that she had mentioned the couple's anniversary to a friend named Juliya at a school event on Monday and that the same friend later left "this sweet bouquet of flowers" at the Willis family's door, "with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things."

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma continued in the caption. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can't. And that is what it is."

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don't ask what you can do, just do," she added. "This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."

The Willis family celebrated Bruce's 68th birthday over the weekend. Bruce and Emma share Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8. He is also dad to Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah Belle, 29, whom he shares with Moore, 60.

"He had the best time," Emma said of his birthday celebration.