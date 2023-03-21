Emma Heming Willis Marks '14 Years of Marriage to the Greatest Love of My Life' Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis are celebrating 14 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, Emma honored the couple's special day with an Instagram post in which the 44-year-old model/entrepreneur shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers her friend sent to the family's home and wrote of the person's "random act of kindness."

"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday," she began in her caption. "I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me."

Emma, who married actor Bruce, 68, in 2009, went on to explain in the caption that she had mentioned the couple's anniversary to a friend named Juliya at a school event on Monday and that the same friend later left "this sweet bouquet of flowers" at the Willis' family's door, "with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things."

"It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers," Emma continued in the caption. "When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can't. And that is what it is."

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don't ask what you can do, just do," she added. "This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."

Emma also hinted at additional social media celebrations for her and the Pulp Fiction actor's anniversary in an Instagram Story shared on Monday in which she recapped the family's weekend after they celebrated Bruce's 68th birthday together.

"He had the best time. He loved his apple pie," Emma said of Bruce's birthday, before she said she would "be feeling all the feels" during their anniversary Monday.

"I will spare you on that, but wait 'till you see that Reel," she added.

Emma had previously wrote "It was a good day," in a caption for a group photo on her Story from Sunday's celebration, where she had one arm around daughter Evelyn, 8, and the other around stepdaughter Tallulah Willis, 29, who smiled next to her dad. On the other side of Bruce was daughter Scout Willis, 31, followed by Mabel, 10, Demi Moore, and pregnant Rumer Willis, 34.

Bruce Willis and his family. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

Moore, 60, also shared a video of the day's events on her own Instagram, documenting the moment the blended family sang happy birthday to the Die Hard icon, who blew out the candle on an apple pie.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today," Moore captioned the video. "Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."

Emma also posted sweet home video footage of the actor on Instagram Sunday in celebration of his big day.

"He is pure love. He is so loved. And I'll be loving him always. Happy Birthday my sweet 💌," Emma captioned the tribute post to Bruce, whose family disclosed last month that he has frontotemporal dementia.