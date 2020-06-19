Emma Heming Willis celebrated her 42nd birthday with her husband, Bruce, his ex-wife Demi Moore and Rumer Willis as they all social distance together in Idaho

Emma Heming Willis Celebrates Her Birthday with Husband Bruce, His Ex-Wife Demi Moore and Rumer Willis

Emma Heming Willis rang in another year of life with a very special crew.

The mom of two turned 42 on Thursday and celebrated her special day alongside her husband, Bruce, as well as his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughter, Rumer Willis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Heming Willis shared photos of the festivities on Instagram, writing in the caption, "It really was a happy birthday for me 💞."

In the photos, the model posed alongside her family members, including her and the actor's two daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6, enjoying a picnic outside of the house where the group has been social distancing in Idaho.

In a second photo, the Die Hard star, 65, his wife and Moore, 57, were seen sitting in front of Heming Willis' chocolate birthday cake while wearing party hats.

Image zoom Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, Mabel Willis and Demi Moore Emma Hemming/instagram

Image zoom Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis Emma Hemming/instagram

Image zoom Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis Emma Hemming/instagram

Image zoom Emma Heming Willis with her family Emma Hemming/instagram

Missing from the photos were Moore and Willis' two other daughters: Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.

Last month, the group celebrated Evelyn's 6th birthday, which was celebrated by everyone at home with Moore lighting the candles on her cake.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "They were all celebrating Bruce's youngest daughter."

Image zoom Emma Heming Willis and her two daughters Emma Hemming/instagram

"Demi and Emma are very close. They have vacationed together many times in the past and get along great," the source said. "It really is one happy family."

In April, Scout revealed why her stepmother and her half-sisters had not been able to join initially join them for stay at home orders amid the coronavirus, revealing one of her younger siblings had accidentally stepped on a needle while at a park in Los Angeles.

RELATED VIDEO: Exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Self-Isolate Together in Matching Striped Green Pajamas

"My stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy so my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters," Scout said while on the Dopey podcast.

While Willis and Heming Willis hadn't been together during much of the COVID-19 crisis, a source told PEOPLE in April that "everything is great" between the two.

"Demi and Emma are close, and all three get on great as a big blended family. There are no issues at all. Emma needed to stay in L.A. with the young kids," said a family source.