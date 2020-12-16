Emma Fuhrmann Reacts to Being Replaced as Scott Lang's Daughter in Upcoming Ant-Man Film

"I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time," Emma Fuhrmann tweeted on Monday

Emma Fuhrmann is speaking out after being replaced as Cassie Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who played the daughter of Scott Lang (a.k.a. Ant-Man) in Avengers: Endgame, thanked fans for their well wishes on Twitter Monday, after Marvel Studios announced that Kathryn Newton would be taking over the role in the upcoming third film Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages," wrote the 19-year-old, adding a red heart emoji. "Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU."

Fuhrmann said in a follow-up tweet that she "will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time."

"Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds," she concluded.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marvel Studios announced on Thursday that 23-year-old Newton, known for her roles in television series like Big Little Lies and The Society, would take on the role previously played by both Fuhrmann and Abby Ryder Fortson, the latter of whom portrayed a younger Cassie in Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Fuhrmann's version of Cassie in Avengers: Endgame saw her aged up after her dad Scott (Rudd, 51) returned from the quantum realm five years after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp, only to find that villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) had snapped away half of the planet — including Hope van Dyne/The Wasp (Lilly, 41) and her parents, Janet van Dyne (Pfeiffer, 62) and Hank Pym (Douglas, 76).

Cassie is shown near the beginning of the film in an emotional reunion with a formerly presumed-dead Scott, who tearfully proclaims that she looks "so big," and again at the end, happily bonding with her dad and his love Hope.

Image zoom Paul Rudd and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Pfeiffer, 60, Says She "Loved" Playing a Superhero: It Tells Women "We Are Still Kicking A--"

Back in August 2019, Fuhrmann told The International Business Times that she had "Wikipedia'd Cassie Lang" and "learned about the character herself from the comics and the films there."

"On top of that, I went back and watched every single Marvel film in order," she said. "So that was pretty much my prep. I didn't get comics before set, but I did get them after. And I can say that I've read some comics myself."

Of becoming a superhero like Cassie (who, in the comics, later becomes known as Stature and Stinger), the young actress told IBT that "it would be a complete dream come true."