Watch Emma Corrin Embark on Affair in First Trailer for Netflix Romance 'Lady Chatterley's Lover'

Lady Chatterley's Lover is streaming on Netflix Dec. 2

Tommy McArdle
Published on November 3, 2022

Emma Corrin finds their character stuck with a complicated love life in Netflix's upcoming movie Lady Chatterley's Lover.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for the romantic drama exclusively with PEOPLE. The movie is directed by French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (The Mustang) and also stars Jack O'Connell and Faye Marsay (Andor, Game of Thrones).

The movie follows Lady Constance Chatterley (The Crown's Corrin) after she marries wealthy aristocrat Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett) as World War I rages across Europe.

Lady Constance's "life of wealth and privilege seems set" in the immediate aftermath of the marriage, but the couple's "idealistic union gradually becomes an incarceration" when Clifford returns from the war paralyzed from the waist down due to his injuries, according to the official synopsis.

"When she meets and falls for Oliver Mellors (O'Connell), the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate, their secret trysts lead her to a sensual, sexual awakening," the synopsis continues.

Lady Chatterley's Lover. (L to R) Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley, Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Netflix

When Lady Constance affair with Oliver "becomes the subject of local gossip," she must choose between her new lover and returning to her husband to "endure what Edwardian society expects of her."

The trailer for Lady Chatterley's Lover teases the romance between Connie and Oliver after she and Clifford move into Clifford's large estate.

Connie and Oliver's affair complicates their lives and the trailer teases Connie's double entendre assertion that she's "had enough of gentlemen" and voiceovers of potential new marriage vows between Connie and the gameskeeper.

Lady Chatterley's Lover. (L to R) Emma Corrin as Lady Constance, Matthew Duckett as Clifford in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Cr. Seamus Ryan/Netflix © 2022.
Netflix

"It's amazing, isn't it? How someone can get so much into your blood," Connie says as the trailer ends.

Mary Poppins Returns screenwriter David Magee adapted Lady Chatterley's Lover from the 1928 novel of the same name by English novelist D.H. Lawrence. Joely Richardson and Ella Hunt also star in the film.

Lady Chatterley's Lover. (L to R) Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton, Emma Corrin as Lady Constance in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Cr. Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix © 2022.
Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix

The upcoming Netflix movie makes for the first adaptation of Lawrence's once-controversial novel in almost two decades.

"This film is about a woman who free herself from patriarchy, class and social pressure," director de Clermont-Tonnerre tells PEOPLE. "The novel was written 100 years ago and banned for obscenity because the freedom of a woman was not accepted. It's a story about a woman who takes control over her body. And it's surprisingly timeless and timely."

De Clermont-Tonnerre adds, "It's a celebration of life through sensuality and nature. Sexuality is pure and beautiful rather than shameful and dirty. That's what D.H. Lawrence's avant-garde statement was. And, of course, it was scandalous."

Lady Chatterley's Lover is in select theaters in November and streaming on Netflix Dec. 2.

