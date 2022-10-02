Emily Ratajkowski Says Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Film 'Blonde' 'Fetishizes Female Pain'

Emily Ratajkowski recently took to her social media to share her feelings about Blonde, the Marilyn Monroe-inspired Netflix film that, she says, fetishized female suffering.

In a video on TikTok from the model, 31, she admitted that while she hasn't yet seen the film, the conversation surrounding it has piqued her interest.

"I'm not surprised to hear it's yet another movie fetishizing female pain even in death," said Ratajkowski. "We do that in many, many different ways, but I want that to change."

Blonde hit Netflix Sept. 28 and tells a fictionalized story of Monroe navigating a grueling Hollywood experience. It's told in a provocative, surreal way to depict what Monroe, born Norma Jeane Mortenson, might have been going through internally before her sudden death 60 years ago at age 36.

Ana de Armas brings Marilyn Monroe's plight to life in the controversial film.

Ratajkowski compares Marilyn Monroe's treatment in the media to women of the modern era who have suffered in the public eye.

"Look at Amy Winehouse, look at Britney Spears, look at the way we obsess over [Princess] Diana's death," she added, also citing "the way we obsess" over serial killers and shows that depict them.

Ratajkowski says in the video that she has "learned how to fetishize" her own pain.

"I can say for myself for sure that I've learned how to fetishize my own pain and my own hurt in life so that it feels like something that can be tended to. That's kind of sexy, and like, you know: 'I'm like this, oh, f—-- up girl, whatever,'" she said.

"You know what's kind of hard to fetishize? Anger," Ratajkowski said. "So, I have a proposal. I think we all need to be a little more pissed off. I'm gonna be in my b—- era 2022. Baby, [this] is my b—- era. I think we should all be in our b—- era."

"So done with the fetishization of female pain and suffering. B—- Era 2022," her caption reads. In a pinned comment, she added: "For reading on this !!! I can recommend Alice Bolin's Dead Girls and Leslie Jamison's essay Grand Unified Theory of Female Pain!"

Star Adrien Brody told The Hollywood Reporter the film is one that is "supposed to be a traumatic experience."

Noting how Blonde and the 2000 novel of the same name that it is based on are "both rife with themes of exploitation and trauma," Brody told the outlet, "Marilyn's life, unfortunately, was full of that."

"I think that since [the film is] told in this first-person perspective, it works somehow for the film to be a traumatic experience, because you're inside of her — her journey and her longings and her isolation — amidst all of this adulation," he added. "It's brave, and it takes a while to digest. And I think it's in conflict with what the public's perception of her life is."

Blonde is streaming now on Netflix.