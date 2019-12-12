Emily Ratajkowski is sending a strong — and concise message — to Harvey Weinstein.

The model walked the red carpet at the Uncut Gems premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday and flaunted a strongly worded message to the disgraced movie mogul. She wrote “F— Harvey” on her arm, referencing Weinstein’s recent tentative $25 million agreement to settle multiple sex claims against him, multiple outlets reported.

Ratajkowski, 28, showed off the temporary ink on her arm for pictures on the carpet. She also shared an Instagram of herself posing with the message clearly exposed and addressed the reported settlement.

“Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims,” she wrote. “Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won’t have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace.”

Weinstein’s lawyers haven’t responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ratajkowski has been an outspoken #MeToo supporter. Last year, she and Amy Schumer were among more than 300 people arrested in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

On Wednesday, Weinstein, 67, and the board of his bankrupt film studio, The Weinstein Company, reached a tentative $25 million agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, The New York Times reported. The deal would not require the disgraced Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself.

Lawyers involved in the negations told the NYT that the settlement has gotten approval from the major parties involved. More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees would share in the payout, and the deal would end nearly every lawsuit against him and his company.

The settlement still needs court approval and a final sign-off by all parties, according to the NYT.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault. He has repeatedly denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Oscar winner has not been convicted of any crimes and is currently scheduled to go to trial in January 2020 for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women, according to The Washington Post. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.