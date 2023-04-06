Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting Because She 'Felt Like a Piece of Meat Who People Were Judging'

The model had roles in movies like Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 6, 2023 04:27 PM
I FEEL PRETTY, Emily Ratajkowski, 2018. © STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Colletion
Emily Ratajkowski in I Feel Pretty (2018). Photo: STX Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Colletion

Emily Ratajkowski is explaining why she walked away from her budding acting career.

The model and My Body author, 31, opened up to the Los Angeles Times about her work pursuits, motherhood and her dating life after breaking up with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, a film producer.

Ratajkowski, who famously starred in Robin Thicke's 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video, had her big-screen acting debut in the 2014 David Fincher movie Gone Girl as Andie, the college-student mistress of Ben Affleck's Nick Dunne. After that she was in We Are Your Friends (2015) and I Feel Pretty (2018), but she's mostly quit acting since 2019.

"I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet.' I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?' " Ratajkowski said of her Hollywood career.

Her most recent audition, the outlet reported, was for last year's Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The part she tried out for ultimately went to late model Charlbi Dean.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Emily Ratajkowski. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She told the outlet that after Gone Girl, she was hoping to find roles that showed she could be a "serious actress with longevity." By 2020, though, she fired her agent, commercial rep and manager, according to the L.A. Times.

"I didn't trust them. I was like, 'I can handle receiving phone calls. I'm gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women,' " said Ratajkowski.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox/Regency/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884870f) Emily Ratajkowski Gone Girl - 2014 Director: David Fincher 20th Century Fox/Regency USA Scene Still Thriller
Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl (2014). Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

The High Low with EmRata podcast host previously told ES Magazine back in 2016 that she experienced a "paradox" as a model-turned-actress when finding parts.

"If you're a sexy actress it's hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they've seen you in," she said at the time. "People are like sheep and they're like, 'Oh, that's what she does well.' What's so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they're portrayed as three-dimensional characters."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 17: Simu Liu attends UNFORGETTABLE: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards Presented by Character Media at The Beverly Hilton on December 17, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Simu Liu Breaks Down His Favorite Romantic Comedies: From 'Pretty Woman' to 'Hitch' (Exclusive)
Olivia Newton-John and American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978
'Grease' Casting Director Reacts to Criticism the Actors Were Too Old: 'It's a Fantasy'
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck Impresses Fans with His Spanish-Speaking While Promoting 'Air': 'Way to Go'
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff arrive at the "A Good Person" UK Premiere at The Ham Yard Hotel on March 08, 2023 in London, England.
Florence Pugh Wishes Ex Zach Braff Happy 48th Birthday: 'Thanks for Being an Awesome Director'
Rachel Weisz texted Brendan Fraser after his oscar win
Rachel Weisz Texted 'Mummy' Costar Brendan Fraser After His Oscar Win: 'I'm So Happy for' Him
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: John Leguizamo attends the HBO "The Survivor" New York Premiere at Temple Emanu-El on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images); Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Nintendo and Illumination.
Original 'Mario' Star John Leguizamo Won't Watch New Film Due to Lack of Representation: 'They Messed Up'
Nicolas Cage as Dracula in Renfield, directed by Chris McKay
Nicolas Cage Had His Teeth Shaved Down for Dracula Role, 'Renfield' Makeup Artist Says
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
Emily Ratajkowski Posts Steamy Photos in Plunging Gold Blouse Amid Harry Styles Dating Rumors
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Reveals Private Journey with Parkinson's Disease in Trailer for 'Still' Documentary
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney
Dwayne Johnson Teases His Performance as Maui in 'Moana' Live Action Movie: 'I'll Give It All I Got'
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso 'Air' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 Mar 2023
Matt Damon Marks Sweet Relationship Milestone on 'Tonight Show': 'It's 20 Years Since I Met Lucy'
Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga Confirm ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Production Has Wrapped
Lady Gaga Shares New Photo from 'Joker: Folie à Deux' as Sequel Ends Filming: 'That's a Wrap'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner 'Refuses' to Be 'Haunted,' 'Victimized' by Snowplow Accident: 'I Shifted the Narrative'
Jeremy Renner, Diane Sawyer Interview
Jeremy Renner's Neighbor Says His Head Looked 'Cracked' Open After Snowplow Accident: 'I Could See White'
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner Shares Photo of His 'Process' as He Recovers from Snowplow Accident: 'This Pain, Agony'
Seth Rogen attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California., SUPER MARIO BROTHERS 1993 John Leguizamo, Bob Hoskins
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Star Seth Rogen Calls 1993 Adaptation 'One of the Worst Films Ever Made'