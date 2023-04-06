Emily Ratajkowski Quit Acting Because She 'Felt Like a Piece of Meat Who People Were Judging'

Emily Ratajkowski is explaining why she walked away from her budding acting career.

The model and My Body author, 31, opened up to the Los Angeles Times about her work pursuits, motherhood and her dating life after breaking up with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, a film producer.

Ratajkowski, who famously starred in Robin Thicke's 2013 "Blurred Lines" music video, had her big-screen acting debut in the 2014 David Fincher movie Gone Girl as Andie, the college-student mistress of Ben Affleck's Nick Dunne. After that she was in We Are Your Friends (2015) and I Feel Pretty (2018), but she's mostly quit acting since 2019.

"I didn't feel like, 'Oh, I'm an artist performing and this is my outlet.' I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, 'Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?' " Ratajkowski said of her Hollywood career.

Her most recent audition, the outlet reported, was for last year's Triangle of Sadness, which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The part she tried out for ultimately went to late model Charlbi Dean.

Emily Ratajkowski. Karwai Tang/WireImage

She told the outlet that after Gone Girl, she was hoping to find roles that showed she could be a "serious actress with longevity." By 2020, though, she fired her agent, commercial rep and manager, according to the L.A. Times.

"I didn't trust them. I was like, 'I can handle receiving phone calls. I'm gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women,' " said Ratajkowski.

Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl (2014). Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

The High Low with EmRata podcast host previously told ES Magazine back in 2016 that she experienced a "paradox" as a model-turned-actress when finding parts.

"If you're a sexy actress it's hard to get serious roles. You get offered the same thing that they've seen you in," she said at the time. "People are like sheep and they're like, 'Oh, that's what she does well.' What's so dumb is that women are 50 percent of the population and they want to spend money to see movies where they're portrayed as three-dimensional characters."