Emily Ratajkowski Cuddles Up to Husband Sebastian in Racy Cutout Dress at His Film Premiere

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard surprised fans when they tied the knot in February 2018

September 11, 2019 02:16 PM

Emily Ratajkowski is one proud wife!

The model and actress stepped out in a racy ab-bearing dress for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s latest movie, Uncut Gems, which he produced.

Ratajkowski, 28, and Bear-McClard, 32, surprised fans when they tied the knot in February 2018 at N.Y.C.’s City Hall. The Gone Girl actress announced her nuptials on her Instagram story just a few weeks after they started dating. She later told Marie Claire that people didn’t believe her marriage was going to make it even a month.

People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks,’” explained Ratajkowski.

“I’m like, ‘What?’” she continued. “No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

Along with having to prove her marriage to fans, she also shared with the outlet that she thinks “a lot” about being taken seriously in Hollywood.

“It’s actually something I’ve thought about a lot without ever saying seriousness in my head,” explained Ratajowski. “I care a lot. I think I freak people out sometimes going into meeting with Hollywood producers…with f—–g guns blazing.”

She added: “I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked. It was about the Take me seriously. Look me in the eye.”

Uncut Gems, which stars Adam Sandler, opens Dec. 13 in select theaters.

