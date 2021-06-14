Emily Ratajkowski, 30, brought up the Judd Apatow film This Is 40 during a chat with comedian Amy Schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday

Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Judd Apatow's This Is 40 for Objectification of Megan Fox: 'Not Aging Well'

Emily Ratajkowski doesn't think This Is 40 has withstood the test of time.

The model, 30, brought up the Judd Apatow film during a conversation with Amy Schumer on Saturday, since the comedian had just turned 40 herself. Ratajkowski said that, while the film is "very spot-on," she now takes issue with the treatment of Megan Fox's character.

"So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on," Ratajkowski said, according to Page Six. "I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it, [but] Megan Fox is treated in it so badly."

"Oh, that movie is not aging well?" Schumer asked.

"That movie is not aging well," Ratajkowski responded.

In the comedy, Fox's character Desi is accused of stealing money from the boutique she works at to fund her expensive lifestyle, forcing her to reveal that she is also an escort. Throughout the film, there are several moments in which Desi is objectified, including a scene where Leslie Mann's character touches and discusses her breasts.

Ratajkowski then asked Schumer if she knew who directed This Is 40, and the female comedian didn't hold back.

"It's Judd Apatow. I don't care, I'm ready to burn that bridge to the ground tonight," referencing her long relationship working with the filmmaker.

A representative for Apatow did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Apatow directed Schumer in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck, which was his next film after This Is 40. The 40-Year-Old Virgin director told Variety that he came across the female comedian by listening to her on Howard Stern's radio show.

"I was not that familiar with Amy Schumer's standup," he explained during a 2015 interview. "She was talking to Howard Stern, and she was so engaging. She was talking about her dad having MS and what her relationship is like with him. It was very dark and sad, but also very sweet and hilarious and she clearly adores him. I thought, 'This is a very unique personality and I'd like to see these stories in movies.'"

While Fox has never explicitly spoken publicly about This Is 40, she has been open about how her mental health was negatively affected by the way she was portrayed in her early career, telling Refinery 29 that there was a "bandwagon of absolute toxicity being spewed at me for years."

"We have to be careful with our words - they're powerful. That's something I wish most people would understand. We live in a culture where it's a game to be the most hateful to get the most attention," she continued.