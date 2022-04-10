Emily Osment Wishes Brother Haley Joel Osment a Happy 34th Birthday with Silly Tribute
Haley Joel Osment is celebrating another trip around the sun with some help from his sister Emily Osment!
The Hannah Montana alum, 30, honored her brother's 34th birthday on Sunday in an Instagram Story featuring the Kominsky Method stars making silly faces while posing for the camera and wearing tiny party hats.
Haley Joel wore his hat slightly off-center on his head while making a cute, quizzical face as Emily gazed off into the distance with her party hat at the center of her forehead.
"Happy Birthday @hjosment," Emily wrote atop the image.
Emily and Haley Joel have been spotted together several times in recent months, from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in February to holiday gatherings at the end of 2021.
The siblings celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas together, both of which were documented on social media.
On Thanksgiving, the pair posed together in a group photo shared on the Sixth Sense actor's Instagram, captioned, "Best to you and yours."
The following month, Haley Joel posted pictures on his Instagram page from the official launch of the Dodgers Holiday Festival at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which he simply captioned, "Yuletide 🎄."
Among the photos is a smiling shot of the siblings in which the brother-sister duo make the L.A. sign with their hands while surrounded by a set of Christmas presents.
Emily also shared a similar siblings photo in her carousel of Instagram photos from the event.
"Saw so many people I love recently," she captioned her December post. "Grateful for boosters and flu shots and this first picture by mom!"