Emily Mortimer's Daughter May Rose Nivola, 8, Makes Her Debut as a Singer in First Music Video

Emily Mortimer‘s 8-year-old daughter is getting a taste of the spotlight.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the actress’ child May Rose Nivola debuts her first music video “Airborne” for the upcoming film Head Full of Honey.

The film is a multi-generational comedy-drama told from the perspective of young Matilda (Sophie Lane Nolte) who tries to help her grandfather Amadeus (Nick Nolte) find his way in life despite Alzheimer’s.

When she discovers her parents (played by Mortimer and Matt Dillon) are planning on placing Amadeus in a nursing home, she runs away with him to Venice, Italy — the city where he met his deceased wife.

In the video, May Rose belts out the song alongside the band Prinze George, as tender scenes of the film play. (Sophie Lane is Nolte’s real-life 11-year-old daughter.)

Emily Mortimer and Allesandro Nivola with their children Samuel John and May Rose Marion Curtis/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

The music video and the film were both directed by Til Schweiger, who also co-wrote the original script for the movie in German.

Mortimer, 46, shares her daughter and 15-year-old son Samuel John with husband and actor Alessandro Nivola.

The actress is also starring in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns.

Head Full of Honey is in select theaters Nov. 30.