Emily Blunt's Favorite Song and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Trust Falls: All About Mary Poppins Returns

The stars of Mary Poppins Returns are on the hot seat — and they’re revealing behind-the-scenes tidbits from the just-released sequel!

To celebrate the movie finally hitting theaters, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down to take turns answering burning questions.

Blunt is up first, and she’s getting real about the nerves she felt stepping into Julie Andrews‘ magical shoes 54 years after the original dropped.

“The first day on set I remember feeling terrified, but the whole energy on set sort of emboldens you to feel like you can do it,” Blunt answers the first in PEOPLE’s exclusive video.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Mike Coppola/Getty

Next, the A Quiet Place actress reveals a funny secret about fellow Golden Globe nominee Miranda.

“I don’t know if I have any warm-up rituals. Lin likes to play trust games,” Blunt jokes, with Miranda bursting into laughter.

“Yes, I’m just constantly trust-falling into Emily’s arms,” he plays along.

And when it comes to Blunt’s favorite song, she chooses a soon-to-be classic that introduces the movie’s magic.

“I would say “Can You Imagine That?” because she’s really introducing the idea that anything is possible, and she does it in such a way that sneaks up on the kids,” she explains. “So something as mundane as a bath can become something extraordinary.”

Watch the video above for more, including Miranda’s sweet compliments about Blunt.

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters now.