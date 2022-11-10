Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'

Emily Blunt wants to revisit her Runway magazine heyday.

The English star, 39, said on The View Thursday that she would be on board for a sequel to her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and her real-life brother-in-law Stanley Tucci.

"The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad," Blunt joked of her character Emily Charlton, an assistant to the intimidating editor of the fashion magazine, played by Streep.

"And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," she added of her costars.

When Hathaway, 39, was on The View last week, she explained why she doesn't think a sequel to the movie (based on the 2003 novel) is likely.

Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]," said Hathaway, who played new-hire Andy in the film. "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

"Although," she continued, "it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen."

Hathaway did suggest rebooting the movie with a new cast: "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?"

Blunt told PEOPLE back in 2018 that she didn't think a second movie was likely. "If everyone did it I would be up for it," she said at the time. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

Last year, the Devil Wears Prada filmmakers told Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a movie sequel.

Director David Frankel said the studio "didn't ask for" a sequel but "we had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?' Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, no, this story has been told."

Author Lauren Weisberger, who wrote a second book titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns in 2013, added, "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility."