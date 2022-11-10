Entertainment Movies Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun' Emily Blunt said she'd do a sequel to 2006's The Devil Wears Prada "just to play with those guys again" By Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 12:24 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Emily Blunt wants to revisit her Runway magazine heyday. The English star, 39, said on The View Thursday that she would be on board for a sequel to her 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and her real-life brother-in-law Stanley Tucci. "The green eye shadow is so horrifying, it has to get another outing. So bad," Blunt joked of her character Emily Charlton, an assistant to the intimidating editor of the fashion magazine, played by Streep. "And the fashion — we loved it. I would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again. It's so fun," she added of her costars. When Hathaway, 39, was on The View last week, she explained why she doesn't think a sequel to the movie (based on the 2003 novel) is likely. Emily Blunt Reveals Hilarious and Heartfelt Reasons She 'Worships' Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. 20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. "I don't know if there can be [a sequel movie]," said Hathaway, who played new-hire Andy in the film. "I just think that movie was in a different era, you know? Now, everything's gone so digital, and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now." "Although," she continued, "it is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe. And then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant. It's tempting, but I don't think it's gonna happen." Hathaway did suggest rebooting the movie with a new cast: "But they could relaunch it. They could find new people and do it. Do you think they'd let us do that?" Blunt told PEOPLE back in 2018 that she didn't think a second movie was likely. "If everyone did it I would be up for it," she said at the time. "I almost hope it doesn't [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is." RELATED VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Says He Reconnected With Felicity Blunt at Emily Blunt's Wedding and 'That Was It' Last year, the Devil Wears Prada filmmakers told Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of a movie sequel. Director David Frankel said the studio "didn't ask for" a sequel but "we had a meeting where we said, 'What could we do if there was a sequel?' Maybe it was stupid; we felt like, no, this story has been told." Author Lauren Weisberger, who wrote a second book titled Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns in 2013, added, "There have been a lot of conversations about it. I wouldn't say it's out of the realm of possibility."