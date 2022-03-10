Emily Blunt Reveals Hilarious, Heartfelt Reasons She 'Worships' Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci
Emily Blunt is one of Stanley Tucci's biggest fans.
The actress sings the praises of her brother-in-law (and Devil Wears Prada costar!) in this week's issue of PEOPLE, saying that Tucci, who's married to her sister Felicity Blunt, is "always looking immaculate head to toe."
"Never seen him in his socks in my life," Emily says of Tucci, 61.
"I love that Stan starts each day walking into the kitchen ... going 'Ah, Chrisssst,' probably from a sleepless night of small children being up or from a night where martinis flowed," she teases.
But once "he has his espresso," notes Emily, 39, "he's a changed man."
Aside from his obvious affinity for acting and great food, Emily says the Searching for Italy host is "a beautiful painter" and "a great drummer" — as well as "weirdly flexible," with "a leg lift that rivals Jane Fonda's."
"He's an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts. And it's through having a damn good time," she tells PEOPLE. "He's frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm and energetic."
She even recalls noticing others admiring the spoils of his cooking passion on movie sets: "I remember he would come to the set with gorgeous fried risotto balls and pasta that would leave everyone just abandoning their nibbled-on kale chips and salivating over what he'd brought in."
The Jungle Cruise actress says she "adore[s] the deep joy and delight" Tucci "finds in people. No one more so than my sister and his children."
"He's authentic and irreverent in the best way ever," Emily raves. "He just gets life, and I absolutely worship the guy."
Tucci, a cancer survivor and author of Taste: My Life Through Food, also spoke to PEOPLE about his sex-symbol status, saying he feels "great" about the label, even if he doesn't "get it."
"Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," he quips. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad."
As for his general popularity, the Hunger Games actor said his Instagram following "exploded" back in 2020, after her posted a video of himself putting together a Negroni cocktail.
"It changed my life completely," Tucci says. "All I had to do was be myself."
