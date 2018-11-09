Emily Blunt Gives Devil Wears Prada Fans What They Want as She Answers Vogue's 73 Questions

From assistant to editor!

Emily Blunt channeled Meryl Streep as she recreated several scenes and moments from 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada during her 73 Questions Interview with Vogue.

The Mary Poppins actress, 35, who was acting as Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief while Anna Winter was “in Europe,” was flummoxed when asked to choose between two identical looking belts.

“It’s a tough call, they’re both so different,” Blunt deadpans in the video, just as Streep did as editor Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada.

Eventually, she calls her brother-in-law, Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci for guidance.

“I don’t really know,” Tucci, 57, replies. “I don’t know too much about fashion. I only played someone who did and it was completely… it’s fake. It was fake.”

“Right, you are very unstylish, goodbye,” Blunt replies.

Blunt also recalls her favorite scene to film — when she was “really, really, really sick” — and relays the fashion advice she got while filming the movie.

“Just be more fierce, and wild,” Blunt explains. “I learned that from Patricia Field, our costume designer.”

Blunt, who won raves this year for her role in A Quiet Place, also reveals that her husband/co-star has seen The Devil Wears Prada “about 23 times.”

Other highlights from the video include Blunt trying out her Boston accent, kneeing the unseen narrator in the groin and explaining why she got into acting.

Blunt says, “I had a severe stutter as a child, and when I was in character I tended to speak fluently.”

She next stars in Mary Poppins Returns out Dec. 19.