Emily Blunt Sings to Chris Martin After Ignoring His A Quiet Place Musical Pitch: 'I Love You'

Emily Blunt is saying she’s sorry to Chris Martin the best way she knows how: in song.

After the Coldplay frontman complained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about Blunt and her husband John Krasinski snubbing his idea for A Quiet Place: The Musical, the Devil Wears Prada actress made a visit to DeGeneres’ talk show to apologize — taking the mic and singing Martin a tune of regret.

“It’s sort of a way for me begging forgiveness,” she explained. “Chris, I love you, always have, always will, and I’m very sorry.”

“Please don’t go, please don’t go, please don’t go,” she later sang, joking, “I’m going to want free tickets to your show.”

Earlier on Ellen, Blunt, 36 — who starred in A Quiet Place alongside Krasinski, the film’s director and co-writer — explained why she had ignored Martin’s message.

He had apparently sent video of himself trying out the idea for a musical adaptation of the hit 2018 sci-fi thriller. His video just showed him pretending to play a piano and silently mouthing words to a song.

Emily Blunt and Chris Martin

Though Martin, 42, previously said he thought Blunt and Krasinski didn’t appreciate his joke, it turns out, it was merely a case of Blunt’s bad habit of not immediately responding to text messages.

“I honestly was horrified when I watched that because I realize I’m not the best texter-backer in general,” she said. “He sent us this very sweet, funny video of him miming A Quiet Place: The Musical and I watched it at 11 p.m. at night next to John — we’re about to go to bed — and I remember going, ‘Oh that’s so so sweet and so funny, I will write back in the morning.’ [And I] forgot to write back in the morning!”

It wasn’t just that. “A day goes by, a week, a month, and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot to write back to Chris Martin!’ ” Blunt recalled. “So then I basically felt like I left it too late, at which point British people have the tendency to do this that when there’s an issue, we sweet it under the carpet and pretend it never exists. So I just kind of erased Chris Martin from my life in that moment, and I now deeply regret it because I now have to face the facts that it was hurtful.”

Blunt went on to explain that she didn’t even know Martin, saying that the singer got her number from his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Blunt’s costar on 2012’s The Five-Year Engagement.

“I’ve never even really met Chris Martin!” Blunt said. “I almost did, years ago. And I feel like if I had met him years ago, this would have salvaged this entire situation. We would have inevitably been best friends and this would have never happened. We’d be making A Quiet Place: The Musical!”

Emily Blunt and Ellen DeGeneres

Also on Ellen, Blunt layed into Krasinksi, 40, for placing the blame about the situation earlier solely on her.

The Office alum had commented on Ellen‘s Instagram about Martin’s gripe — saying, “I… did not get an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?”

That didn’t sit well with Blunt, who teased her husband of 10 years (they share daughters Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3).

“I think, taking full advantage that I’m not on social media, he just threw me under the bus,” she said. “And he did see the video, by the way! The problem was it was on my phone, so it was my responsibility to respond.”

Meanwhile, jokes aside, a sequel to A Quiet Place is come in March, with Blunt reprising her role.

Krasinski won’t star in the movie again but did return to write the script and once again and direct his wife.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” Blunt told reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019, after winning the night’s best supporting actress honor for her role in the film.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she continued. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

A Quiet Place Part II opens in theaters on March 20, 2020.