“I don’t know if superheroes are for me,” Emily Blunt said in an interview with Howard Stern

Emily Blunt Shoots Down Fantastic Four Rumors, Says Superhero Movies 'Are Not For Me'

It looks like Emily Blunt won't be joining the Fantastic Four cast.

On Wednesday, the A Quiet Place actress, 38, virtually visited The Howard Stern Show and dispelled rumors that she would play the Invisible Woman in the Marvel reboot.

"No, that is fan casting, no one has received a phone call," Blunt told Stern, 67. "It's just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?' and that's it."

When Stern asked if The Devil Wears Prada star felt like she was "too good of an actress" to act in a superhero movie, she was quick to shut down the question.

Blunt went on to explain why Marvel and DC films are just not for her, saying the genre has been "exhausted."

"It's not that it's beneath me. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.," she said of having to turn down the role of Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) in Iron Man 2.

She continued, "It would have been amazing, but I don't know if superheroes are for me. They're not up my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well."

While the mother of two did say she would potentially be open to playing a superhero in the future, it would have to be "a really cool character."

"It's not to say that I would never want to play one. It would just have to be something so cool … and then I would be interested. In general, I don't race to see superhero movies. They leave me feeling a little bit cold. I can't explain it. I can't get in there."

In December 2020, Marvel Studios announced the development of a new Fantastic Four movie directed by Spider-Man: Homecoming's Jon Watts.

Her husband, John Krasinski, 41, expressed interest in playing Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in an interview with Esquire back in February 2020 after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased the reboot in September 2019.