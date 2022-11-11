Emily Blunt Says Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci Is 'Shocked' by His Sex Symbol Status

"Can you believe that?" Emily Blunt mused of her brother-in-law Stanley Tucci becoming a sex symbol after going viral with some mixology and cooking videos during the COVID-19 pandemic

Published on November 11, 2022
Emily Blunt Says Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci Is 'Shocked' by His Sex Symbol Status
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt is related to a sex symbol.

The Golden Globe winner, 39, opened up about seeing brother-in-law Stanley Tucci evolve into the heartthrob he's recently become in his 60s as she appeared Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"Can you believe that? He's a sex symbol now," Blunt raved.

"I think he's shocked," Blunt added, although Colbert, 58, suggested otherwise: "Really? He doesn't act like he is. He acts like, 'Finally they've noticed!' "

Blunt said, "It's amazing that it took a sort of irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post and then he became a sex symbol. But I asked him, 'Do you like it deep down? Do you like being a sex symbol?' And he goes, 'I mean, yeah.' "

50 Food Faves Rollout
Stanley Tucci Instagram

Tucci, 62, grew to sex-symbol status during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he went viral for his intimate mixology and cooking videos and later starred in his own CNN food and travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Asked about the label, he admitted to PEOPLE in March: "I don't get it."

"Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," Tucci quipped of being regarded a sex symbol. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad."

Blunt also told Colbert about having Tucci's signature mixology skills at her disposal during their family Thanksgivings with her husband John Krasinski and his wife Felicity Blunt, Emily's older sister. "I mean, Stanley makes a fantastic Christmas cosmo," she said.

Stanley Tucci
Dave Benett/Getty

"We call it a Blunt-Tucci," the British actress said of their joint holidays. "So, we have gone to them, they have come to us. He's an amazing cook, but she's an amazing cook as well."

After Blunt and Tucci starred together in 2006's The Devil Wears Prada, he married her sister, a British literary agent, in summer 2012 after reconnecting at Emily's wedding to Krasinski in 2010. The couple shares son Matteo Oliver, 7½, and 4½-year-old daughter Emilia Giovanna.

RELATED VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Says He Reconnected With Felicity Blunt at Emily Blunt's Wedding and "That Was It"

Emily previously raved to PEOPLE about her brother-in-law: "He's an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone's hearts. And it's through having a damn good time. He's frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm and energetic."

"He's authentic and irreverent in the best way ever," Emily said in March. "He just gets life, and I absolutely worship the guy."

