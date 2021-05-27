Emily Blunt shared details about her first kiss at her 13th birthday party while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday

Emily Blunt Says Her First Kiss Was a 'Horror Show': I Was 'Wiping My Mouth Afterwards'

Emily Blunt will always remember her first kiss — but not in the best way.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and opened up about the big life milestone, sharing that her first kiss took place at 13th birthday with a young man named Ashley Clark. After she revealed the antidote about her first kiss host Jimmy Kimmel the audience said "aww" in unison before the actress quickly quipped, "No! No, it was a horror show."

Recalling the moment, the Mary Poppins actress explained that there were 18 kids in the dining room of her home and she put a sign on the door that read: "Don't come in Mom." The group then played spin the bottle together.

"I spun the bottle, it landed on Ashley, and I thought, 'Oh my God, this is it,'" she told Kimmel, 53, describing Clark as a tall and handsome guy with a 90s "curtained" hairstyle that she and her friends found attractive.

"Now, I had heard about the concept of french kissing but I thought: 'Why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't," the actress said in the clip. "I was just horrified by the whole thing. I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterwards. It was horrible."

Emily Blunt on Her Horrible First Kiss Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live

Adding that she hasn't kept in touch with Clark over the years, Blunt said, "Poor Ashley."

During the show, Blunt also discussed the premiere of her latest film, A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to the 2018 box office hit. She noted that due to delays of the COVID-19 pandemic, she's been promoting the film for over a year now, joking that it was the "best marketing tool ever."

A Quiet Place II Credit: Paramount Pictures

The actress said A Quiet Place Part II, directed by her husband, John Krasinski, is surprisingly "surreal" because of what many people have been experiencing throughout the pandemic.

"In the first movie, their home gets decimated and destroyed. So, the family has to venture out and it's this big theme of needing your neighbor to extend their hand to you and yet we've been living in this world of nobody wanting to do that," she told Kimmel, detailing the social distancing requirements that have been in place over the past year. "It has even more prominence now. It's sort of surreal."

The film, which also stars Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe and Djimon Hounsou, was originally scheduled to be released in March 2020 before being pushed back several times due to the pandemic.