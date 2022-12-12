Emily Blunt Reveals Tough Advice Tom Cruise Gave Her on 'Edge of Tomorrow' Set: 'We Got Through It'

Emily Blunt says she relied on some words of advice from Tom Cruise to help her through her difficult time making 2014's Edge of Tomorrow.

During Blunt's appearance on the SmartLess podcast Monday, the 39-year-old actress told cohosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes that Cruise told her to "stop being such a pussy" when she grew stressed while filming their Doug Liman-directed action film.

"We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," Blunt said during the podcast, noting "there was nothing cozy about these suits."

"It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy," she said. "The first time I put it on I just started to cry, just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn't know what to do."

Blunt shared that Cruise's straightforward advice for her approach to the movie came after she confessed her nerves over the production to him.

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry," Blunt said. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,' and he literally goes — he just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?' "

"And I did laugh, and then we got through it," Blunt added, though she noted that she ultimately did injure her ribs and collarbone during the shoot. "But the training was intense. It was like twice a day we trained for it."

In November, Blunt said in an interview with The Telegraph that she instantly checks out and is "bored" when she comes across a script specifying a "strong female lead."

"It's the worst thing ever when you open a script and read the words, 'strong female lead,' " said Blunt. "That makes me roll my eyes — I'm already out. I'm bored. Those roles are written as incredibly stoic; you spend the whole time acting tough and saying tough things."

Her character in The English, Cornelia Locke, "is more surprising than that," Blunt said.

"She's innocent without being naïve, and that makes her a force to be reckoned with," explained the actress.

Blunt will next appear on the big screen in Christopher Nolan's atomic-bomb thriller Oppenheimer, opposite Cillian Murphy (her costar in 2021's A Quiet Place Part II) as the titular scientist.