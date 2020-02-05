Emily Blunt Reveals Her 'Sneak-Attack' Method to Moving In with John Krasinski

Emily Blunt just kind of happened to move in with then-boyfriend John Krasinski.

The couple met in 2008, and the British actress told Harper’s Bazaar in its latest cover story she wasn’t planning on living in America when they started dating.

“I’d just bought a place in London and was going to live there with my sister,” she said. “I didn’t ever see it as a move to the U.S., but gradually more and more of my stuff just accumulated at his house, and then suddenly I was living in L.A. I think it’s the best way to do it – just to sneak-attack them, rather than turn up with trunks.”

Blunt, 36, and Krasinski, 40, lived in L.A. for a while and married in 2010 before eventually settling down in Brooklyn with their two daughters — Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3.

“I never really felt at home until we moved to the East Coast,” she admitted. “We’ve found our place in the world.”

The actors live in the same Brooklyn Heights neighborhood as other A-Listers like like Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, Adam Driver and Matt Damon. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis also live nearby, making it the perfect haven for celebrity families wanting to live a relatively normal life.

“People there couldn’t care less about celebrities,” she said. “No one has the time or inclination to stop and stare.”

“You can walk everywhere too, which I love – to a supermarket, to a dry cleaner, with the kids to school – you don’t need a car,” she continued. “It’s leafy and villagey, and you can see the sky. I would love to live in London, but this is the next best thing.”

The couple also continues to put their family first, even as busy schedules keep them working all the time. Krasinski told E! News late last year that mutual support is the secret to their strong marriage.

“I gotta say it just sort of happens organically,” he said. “I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive.”

He continued, “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”

A Quiet Place Part II, which stars both Blunt and Krasinski, opens March 20.