Emily Blunt Is Back in A Quiet Place: Part II First Look: Watch the Terrifying New Teaser

Emily Blunt is back — and as silent as ever.

The first-look teaser for A Quiet Place: Part II debuted on Wednesday giving fans of the thriller a glimpse of the next installment of the John Krasinski-directed film series.

Blunt, 36, reprises her role as Evelyn leading her three children — Regan, Marcus and her newborn child — through the wilderness on the run from blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing.

The film leaves off after the death of Evelyn’s husband Lee (Krasinski, 40) in the first film when he sacrificed himself to save Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) from one of the creatures.

Now a single mother, Evelyn realizes the creatures are not the only threats that lurk outside of the family’s compound as she and her children attempt to find a safe haven.

Image zoom Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place II Paramount Pictures

Image zoom Paramount Pictures

Krasinski first teased the sequel in January in an interview with Deadline.

“The idea for it is pretty simple,” he said at the time. “I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them.”

RELATED VIDEO: John Krasinski Reveals He Secretly Played A Quiet Place’s Monsters: ‘I Kept It Quiet!’

He continued, “We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it.”

In September, Krasinski revealed he and Blunt had wrapped filming for the sequel. The writer-director shared a photograph of him and his wife holding hands on Instagram.

“Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!” he wrote in the caption.

The first movie resonated with audiences and critics alike and Blunt was later awarded the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

After her win, the actress opened up about acting alongside and being directed by her husband for the first time.

RELATED: John Krasinski and Wife Emily Blunt Hold Hands as He Reveals A Quiet Place 2 Is Done Filming

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” she told reporters after her win. “We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown.”

She continued, “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer.”

“I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

A Quiet Place: Part II is in theaters on March 20, 2020.