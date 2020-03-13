Emily Blunt Recalls Introducing Husband John Krasinski to Her Parents Over Funny Family Dinner

Emily Blunt knew John Krasinski was the one based on his toleration of her father’s cooking.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Friday, the actress, 37, opened up about introducing her now-husband Krasinski, 40, to her parents for the first time. Blunt, who was raised in London, brought the Massachusetts-born actor as a guest to her mom and dad’s Sunday night dinner, or “Sunday roast” as the gathering is referred to in the U.K.

What she recalls most of the moment early in their romance is how Krasinski handled the menu that night, despite his personal preferences.

“My father likes to present the beef sort of barely cooked,” said Blunt. “It is my lasting memory of how John coped with that situation, as someone who prefers things a bit more medium.”

Fast forward years later, and the couple is married (they tied the knot in July 2010), share two daughters (Violet, 3½, and Hazel, 6) and make movies together (A Quiet Place Part II is coming out soon) — plus, it’s likely Krasinski has become accustomed to his father-in-law’s food.

RELATED: The Cutest Things John Krasinski and Birthday Girl Emily Blunt Have Said About Each Other

Image zoom Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Mike Coppola/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: John Krasinski Recalls Recent Moment When ‘Funny’ Daughter Hazel, 5½, Had Great Comedic Timing

In October, the actor called Blunt’s dad “the greatest human ever,” saying that he got to spend time with him while filming his action TV series Jack Ryan overseas. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Krasinski said his father-in-law has “the greatest accent” and is “so impassioned about everything.”

Krasinski previously said he maintains a strong relationship with Blunt by supporting her — and always being her biggest fan.

“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive,” he told E! News in October. “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together; it’s the most important thing.”

A Quiet Place Part II is currently awaiting a release date after being postponed amid coronavirus concerns.