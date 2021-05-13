Emily Blunt Says Losing Black Widow Role to Scarlett Johansson Was 'a Bit of a Heartbreaker'

Emily Blunt was forced to turn down the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 due to prior contractual agreements

Emily Blunt is reflecting on nearly being cast as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the 38-year-old actress addressed how she was initially in talks to play the Marvel heroine in 2010's Iron Man 2, but ultimately had to turn down the role — which eventually went to Scarlett Johansson— due to a prior commitment.

"I actually do want to clean up the story," said Blunt. "I was contracted to do Gulliver's Travels. I didn't want to do Gulliver's Travels.

"It was a bit of a heartbreaker for me because I take such pride in the decisions that I make and they mean so much to me, the films that I do," the A Quiet Place star added to Howard Stern. "So that was tough."

Also during the interview, Blunt shot down rumors that she would be playing the Invisible Woman in the Marvel reboot of Fantastic Four. She also said the superhero film genre has become "exhausted."

"It's not that it's beneath me. It's not. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.," said Blunt.

"It would have been amazing, but I don't know if superheroes are for me," the star added. "They're not up my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well."

While The Devil's Wear Prada actress did say she would potentially be open to playing a superhero in the future, it would have to be "a really cool character."