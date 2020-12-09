The parents of two have been spending lots of quiet nights at home during the pandemic

Emily Blunt Opens Up About Her 10-Year Marriage to John Krasinski: 'His Support Means Everything'

Emily Blunt says she is grateful to have her husband, John Krasinski, by her side — especially during the pandemic.

"Having John's support is everything, because we are each other's confidant," Blunt tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

The London-born actress, 37, who stars in the Irish romance Wild Mountain Thyme, says having daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, has also helped keep their spirits up during this time.

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful. That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure," says Blunt.

Image zoom Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme | Credit: Kerry Brown/Bleecker Street

The release date for the highly anticipated horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II, staring Blunt and directed by Krasinski, was pushed back in March and is now scheduled to be released next year. Blunt says teaming up again with her husband for the sequel was a great experience.

"I was just really excited to see what John could do with this second one because he had all the wings of confidence from the first one," she says. "It's a much bigger film, the world expands, and I just can't wait for people to see what he can do as a filmmaker."

Image zoom John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place | Credit: Paramount /Courtesy Everett

Lately the couple — who were introduced by a mutual friend in 2008 and married at pal George Clooney's home in Lake Como, Italy in 2010 — have been enjoying quiet nights at home cooking and binge-watching their favorite shows.

"We watched The Crown in three days, and then we were bereft," says Blunt. "That's the other thing about the pandemic: how lost and broken you feel once your favorite show has ended. Like, what should I do with my life now?"