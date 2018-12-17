Emily Blunt Says Flying as Mary Poppins Was 'Totally Terrifying': 'I'm Very Bad with Heights'

Christina Butan
December 17, 2018 11:54 AM
Turns out even magical nannies are afraid of heights.

In PEOPLE’s The Practically Perfect Guide to Mary Poppins special edition, Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt reveals that flying around on set didn’t go as smoothly as she thought it would.

“It was totally terrifying,” the actress tells PEOPLE of her aerial entrance scene. “I thought I was alright with heights, and then as I kept going higher I was like, ‘I don’t think I’m alright with heights! I actually think I’m very bad with heights!'”

The actress plays the nanny in the upcoming film, which stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Dick Van Dyke, Angela Lansbury plus many more, and serves as a sequel to the 1964 Disney original.

Jay Maidment/Disney

While being lifted into the air with a harness and wire was scary for Blunt (“All I remember is looking down and seeing Miranda was like, that big,” she recalls), it was also an emotional experience.

“You know you’re doing something special when everybody feels it, from the lighting guys, the grips, the catering guy,” she says. “One of the camera grips came up to me and he goes, ‘That was really emotional watching you come down like that.’ It was really sweet.”

Mary Poppins Returns opens Dec. 19.

