See Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda's Magical Chemistry in Mary Poppins Returns Teaser

In Mary Poppins Returns, anything is possible.

In a new featurette, Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) reveals playful secrets hidden in the bathtub of the Banks family home to her three young wards: Anabel (Pixie Davies), Georgie (Joel Dawson), and John (Nathanael Saleh).

Poppins reveals those secrets, which include dolphins in the bathtub, a giant toy duck and an animated circus, via a new song called “Can You Imagine That?”

“Some people like to splash and play/Can you imagine that?” she sings. “Perhaps we’ve learnt when day is done/Some stuff and nonsense could be fun/Can you imagine that?”

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins in the fun as Jack, a lamplighter who teaches the three children about the “one thing you should know about Mary Poppins.”

“She never explains anything,” he says.

Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns

Earlier this year, Blunt discussed what makes her take on the famous nanny different, telling PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle, “My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain… I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great.”

“Really this is my version of her,” she added. “I did not watch the original during the process of making it. I had seen it as a kid but I didn’t watch the details of it all because I had to do my version of her.”

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Dec. 19.