Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Take Your Phones If You Use Them During Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda have a special message for those planning on seeing Mary Poppins Returns at the popular Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, the two stars shared a “practically perfect message” for moviegoers eager to catch the sequel to the 1964 classic.

“So, Lin, as you know, there’s nothing that makes me more cross that people using their phones in the movie theater,” Blunt, 35, says.

Miranda, 38, adds, “It’s true. It ruins a perfectly good movie for everyone else! That’s why Alamo Drafthouse has issued a new policy.”

As Blunt explains, those looking at their phones in the movie theaters will lose them to Poppins’ classic carpet bag.

“Let’s have a look,” the actress says as she rummages through the bag and upends its contents to reveal multiple cell phones. “See? This is what happens to people that use their phones at the Alamo Drafthouse.”

“You really should start emptying that more often,” Miranda suggests.

Alamo Drafthouse is famous for having a zero tolerance policty for talking or using a cell phone of any kind during films.

Mary Poppins Returns centers on Blunt’s Poppins returning to help the Banks siblings from the original film and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.

Blunt was recently nominated for a Screen Actor’s Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award for her role in the film. She also received a second SAG Award nomination for her role in A Quiet Place.

Miranda was also nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in the film.

Mary Poppins Returns is in theaters on Dec. 19.