Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's Relationship Timeline

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of Hollywood's most iconic duos, both on-screen and off.

The two stars have been together for over a decade since first meeting at a Los Angeles restaurant. Krasinski later admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 that he "wasn't really looking for a relationship" when he first came to L.A., but Blunt quickly changed his mind.

"Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her,' " he shared, adding that their instant chemistry was undeniable. "It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know."

From their first date to their costarring debut, here's a complete timeline of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's relationship.

June 2006: John Krasinski watches Emily Blunt's movie

Although the pair hadn't met yet, The Office star became a fan of his future wife when The Devil Wears Prada premiered in June 2006. Krasinski later admitted to Blunt that he watched it on repeat — over 70 times to be exact.

In a 2016 interview with Glamour, the actor recalled how after the couple had been dating for a bit, Blunt asked him if he'd ever seen the movie.

"I said, 'Yes,' and she said, 'How many times?' And I said, 'A lot.' She said, 'What's a lot?' And I said, '75 times,' " he said. "I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!"

November 2008: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski first meet

Emily blunt and John Krasinski John Krasinski and Emily Blunt | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

During a night out in L.A., the pair first met through a friend. As Blunt would later say on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2018, Krasinski had been sitting with actor Justin Theroux before spotting their mutual friend and making his way over to her table.

"It's kind of a sad, lame story. I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. I was sitting with a mutual friend," Blunt told the host. "And my friend Gray goes 'Oh my god, that's my friend John.' And that was it. He was sitting with our friend Justin Theroux, and he abandoned Justin and came over to us. He just stood there and made me laugh."

Late 2008: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski go on their first date

Krasinski told The Hollywood Reporter that it took some convincing after they met for Blunt to agree to a date. However, the actress disagreed, and said she was actually the one who asked Krasinski out first.

For their first date, the pair met for pizza at his apartment. And as the couple told THR, something else happened at their initial meetup that they've decided to keep just for them.

"It's so precious, I don't want to talk about it," Blunt said. "Is that all right?"

August 2009: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski get engaged

After less than a year together, a rep for Krasinski confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was engaged in August 2009. The pair has kept most of the details about the proposal private, but Krasinski did reveal they both cried during the happy moment.

"It was very casual and I was nervous," he told Access Hollywood.

July 2010: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski get married

John-Krasinski-Emily-Blunt Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On July 10, 2010, the couple married during a quiet ceremony at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy. Blunt wore a custom gown by Marchesa, accessorized with a three-carat round diamond and platinum ring from Neil Lane.

Krasinski later revealed to Elle in 2016 how Clooney offered up his estate to the couple.

"Only on the fourth ask did I say yes. Because the first three times I thought, There's no way he is serious," he shared. "But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

August 2010: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the Emmy Awards

A month after getting married, the newlyweds attended the Emmy Awards together, posing for pictures on the red carpet and at AMC's Emmy afterparty, where they smiled next to Krasinski's fellow NBC stars Amy Poehler and Ed Helms.

April 2013: Emily Blunt says meeting John Krasinski changed her life

In April 2013, Blunt was featured on the cover of InStyle's May issue, where she shared a glimpse into her marriage with Krasinski.

"Meeting John really changed my life," she said. "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."

September 2013: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski confirm they're expecting their first child

21st SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Opening Night Red Carpet & Screening Of "Roma" Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Later that year, a rep for Blunt confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting their first child together.

February 2014: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski welcome their first daughter

On February 16, Krasinski announced the birth of their first daughter, Hazel Grace, through social media.

"Wanted to let the news out directly. Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!" he wrote on Twitter.

January 2015: John Krasinski crashes Emily Blunt's acceptance speech

At the 2015 Critics' Choice Awards, Blunt took home the award for best actress in an action movie for her role in The Edge of Tomorrow. When the actress stepped on stage to give her acceptance speech, she was adorably interrupted by her husband, who ran up to give her a congratulatory hug.

August 2015: John Krasinski opens up to PEOPLE about his marriage

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

In August 2015, Krasinski spoke to PEOPLE about being Blunt's "No. 1 fan."

"It's really that we just got lucky," he said of their relationship. "It's one of those things, I'm having more fun now than the day I met her, and it's pretty wild."

The actor also opened up about their parenting journey, saying that the birth of daughter Hazel changed "everything."

"I think when you commit your life to anything like that it changes everything. All of the cliches are true," he shared.

June 2016: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski welcome a second daughter

In June 2016, the couple celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Violet. Krasinski once again took to Twitter to share the happy news on the Fourth of July.

"What better way to celebrate the 4th... than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet #Happy4th," he wrote.

October 2016: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the premiere for The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski Credit: shutterstock

To celebrate Blunt's film The Girl on the Train, the couple walked the red carpet together at the New York premiere. The pair both both donned Prada outfits — Blunt stunned in a custom green gown while Krasinski looked dapper in a tuxedo — and posed for photos together at the event.

March 2017: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski announce their first film together

After years of separate acting projects, Blunt and Krasinski announced their first collaboration in March 2017. The couple confirmed they were working on a new horror film called A Quiet Place together.

Krasinski shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Question: 'John, who's the one actor you've been wanting to work with?' Answer: (see above)," alongside an image of the couple.

January 2018: John Krasinski praises Emily Blunt's acting skills

In early 2018, Blunt posed on the cover of Vanity Fair ahead of the premiere of Mary Poppins Returns. In the accompanying article, Krasinski opened up about his experience working with his wife on set.

"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does," he said. "It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."

Krasinski also compared his own acting skills to Blunt's, saying that while he loves his profession, his wife is "on another plane."

"This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row," he shared.

April 2018: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's first film together is released

a quiet place John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place | Credit: Paramount /Courtesy Everett

In April 2018, the couple's first costarring project, A Quiet Place, debuted in theaters. Ahead of the premiere, Krasinski spoke to PEOPLE about working alongside his wife for the film.

"We could be announcing our divorce right now if it did go the wrong way," he joked.

Krasinski, who directed and starred in the movie, also revealed how the couple's marriage benefited from collaborating on the project together.

"I've never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie," he shared. "For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it's different."

January 2019: Emily Blunt shares her SAG Award with John Krasinski

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2019 Credit: Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After Blunt won the best supporting actress honor at the SAG Awards for her role in A Quiet Place, she praised her husband during her acceptance speech.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

In the audience, Krasinski was visibly emotional as he applauded his wife's achievement.

July 2019: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski announce their second film together

LA Premiere of "Mary Poppins Returns", Los Angeles, USA - 29 Nov 2018 John Krasinski and Emily Blunt | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

After the box office success of their first film, the couple confirmed they were working on A Quiet Place Part II together in July 2019. Blunt later told Variety that the pair was initially hesitant to do a sequel.

"We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one," she shared. "A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, 'We're not going to do it.' "

However, after Krasinksi came up with the idea to have Millicent Simmond, who played the couple's daughter in the first film, take on the lead role in the sequel, both Krasinski and Blunt were sold.

May 2020: Emily Blunt talks pandemic life with John Krasinski

In celebration of the couple's 10-year wedding anniversary, Blunt opened up to PEOPLE about their partnership.

"Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidant," she said. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

The actress also spoke of how her and Krasinski's daughters were a "lifeline" for the couple during the pandemic.

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful," she shared.

May 2021: A Quiet Place Part II premieres

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Following several pandemic-related delays, Blunt and Krasinski's highly anticipated sequel to A Quiet Place finally premiered in May 2021. The film, starring Blunt and Cillian Murphy with Krasinki serving as director, was the first to pass $100 million in U.S. ticket sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blunt appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the movie's debut and spoke of how the plot's theme of "needing your neighbor" was more relevant than ever.

"It has even more prominence now. It's sort of surreal," she shared.

October 2021: Emily Blunt reveals she made "engagement chicken" for John Krasinski

During an October 2021 episode of iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Blunt shared that she made Krasinski Ina Garten's famous "engagement chicken" recipe before the couple got engaged.

"I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," she said. "A roast chicken, who doesn't love roast chicken?"