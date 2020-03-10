Emily Blunt Reveals She and John Krasinski Were ‘Really Reluctant’ to Do A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski‘s return to A Quiet Place Part II didn’t come without a few reservations from the husband and wife team.

Blunt, 37, and her husband, Krasinski, 40, weren’t inclined to do a sequel to their hit 2018 film, she told Variety at the premiere of the film.

“We were both really reluctant and unnerved at the idea of trying to do another one,” Blunt told the outlet. “A lot of people came into the studio and tried to pitch ideas and we were both like, ‘We’re not going to do it.'”

It was the story that eventually changed their minds with Krasinski telling Variety, “I had this small idea, which was to make Millie [Simmonds] the lead of the movie.”

“Not only did I think she would give an amazing performance, which I knew she could do, her character opens the door to all the themes I was dealing with in the first movie,” he added.

The sequel takes place after Krasinski’s character sacrificed his life at the end of A Quiet Place to protect his children, Regan [Simmonds] and Marcus [Noah Jupe], as well as a newborn baby that Blunt’s [Evelyn] gives birth to. There will also be some flashbacks to before his death.

There was one sequence that sold Blunt in particular.

“He pitched me the opening and I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” Blunt recalled. “[It was] undeniably great and I realized I would have been an idiot not to want to be in that opening sequence. We had to surrender to the idea that we wanted to do it and lose our snobbery.”

As for what fans can expect from the sequel, Blunt said, “You shouldn’t think of it as being comparative [to the first one]. You’d want it to match and be loyal to the tone of it. Our world expands and gets bigger but it has the same intense muscularity of the first one.”

She continued, “We had to recognize what people wanted to see, which was not necessarily a whole other side of the world and what happened there, it was what happened to this family next. We just approached it as a page turn.”

In September, Krasinski announced that the crew had completed filming by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding hands with Blunt, writing, “Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!”

A teaser trailer released last month revealed that Krasinski would return to appear onscreen, resurrected in at least one intense flashback sequence.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters everywhere on March 20.