Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Coordinate in Black and White for Date Night at Charity Gala

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt got all dolled up for a red carpet date night on Monday.

The adorable couple — who are parents to daughters Hazel, 4, and Violet, who turned 2 last week — held hands as they arrived at the American Institute for Stuttering gala in New York City on Monday night.

Krasinski, 38, and Blunt, 35, looked picture perfect as they posed in coordinating ensembles — he in a classic black suit and tie, while she stunned in an ankle-length cream dress with black flower details. The actress completed her look with strappy heels, drop earrings and her hair in a braided updo framing her face.

The actress recently opened up to PEOPLE about meeting Krasinski for the first time. She said she was sitting at a restaurant with a friend when The Office star walked in.

“We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then [my friend] goes, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” she said. “We were engaged within 10 months, but I think we probably knew before that.”

Blunt and Krasinski recently worked together for the first time on the film A Quiet Place, which the latter also directed. In the hit horror thriller, the two play a couple trying to protect their kids from creatures that will hunt them down and kill them if they make a sound.

“I’ve never have loved my wife more than after we did this movie,” Krasinski told PEOPLE. “For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it’s different.”

“We were really honest with each other from the beginning,” he added. “By the time we were shooting, it was just the best.”