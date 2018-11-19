Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Shine on Glitzy Date Night at Governors Ball

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski continue to prove they have the most adorable relationship.

The married couple stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th annual Governors Awards on Sunday, where they kept close as they took pictures on the black carpet. Blunt, 35, glowed in a gold gown while Krasinski, 39, kept it classy in a tux and bowtie.

The outing comes a few weeks after the two received honors at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in late October. The two opened up about balancing their busy careers with spending time with their two daughters: Hazel, 4, and Violet, 3.

Family comes first no matter what, and that’s non-negotiable,” Krasinski said. “We have been working a lot this year and we feel so blessed, but at the same time our kids come first and being together comes first.”

When shooting Hulu’s series Jack Ryan, the actor flew home every weekend to see his family, he said. Being with his wife and daughters “is not a job or a duty, it’s something I just can’t wait to do. I can’t wait to get back to them. We always make time to see each other.”

Blunt, meanwhile, described family as a “beautiful, secure foundation.”

“Family is the foundation for why we are able to go off and have fun and have these incredible experiences,” she said. “I try to take big stretches between [projects] to be with the kids. I’m not going to work until next June and finished my last one in September.”

Both said the highlight of 2018 so far has been how A Quiet Place was received in March at the South by Southwest film festival.

“When we screened it for the first time ever in the world, that was truly one of those moments I’ll never forget because I think it not only changed my career, it changed my life,” said Krasinski.

Blunt explained that the “stratospheric reaction” from the South by Southwest audience made it a “completely unparalleled experience.”

“We did not know what people would think of it and we didn’t know how it would be perceived so it was the warmest of welcomes and one that was truly an unforgettable night,” she told PEOPLE.