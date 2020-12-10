Good Morning America even had throwback footage of the Fifty Shades of Grey star performing

Emily Blunt & Jamie Dornan Were Both Once Aspiring Singers: 'Britney Spears of England,' She Jokes

The two actors appeared virtually on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America to promote their new film, Wild Mountain Thyme, and spoke candidly about their musical pasts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

GMA co-host Michael Strahan told viewers that Dornan, 38, and Blunt "almost went into music," prompting the former to note that saying he was in the music industry "is heightening it somewhat." The morning talk show then played an old clip of Dornan singing.

Dornan and Blunt, 37, chuckled together at the throwback video, before the Fifty Shades of Grey star joked, "I don't know who that young man is. I don't know him."

Then co-host Robin Roberts questioned Blunt about her own singing days, asking the actress, "Weren't you almost a pop star?"

Blunt — who told Roberts, 60, "You better not have footage" with a laugh — then clarified that she "was not almost a pop star."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"People were sort of encouraging me that I should be and it never felt like a glove that fit for me," she shared. "I was told, like, 'Oh, you could be the Britney Spears of England,' and I was like 'I can't dance and I don't want to be Britney Spears.' "

She added: "At the time, I was doing a play — my first acting job — with the amazing Judi Dench and I remember crying to her one day saying that I was being kind of pushed into this situation that I didn't want to be in, and she goes, 'Oh no, darling, you can't do both.' And she was the one who kind of encouraged me to kind of make the call to pull out of the whole venture."

RELATED VIDEO: How Emily Blunt Overcame a Childhood Stutter—and Helps Others Do the Same

Luckily, Dornan and Blunt have both made it work as actors.

In Wild Mountain Thyme, Blunt and Dornan star as Rosemary Muldoon and Anthony Reilly, two Irish farmers who grew up together on neighboring lands.

Blunt portrays a headstrong farmer with a yearning for her neighbor who is completely oblivious to her feelings for him. With his father (Christopher Walken) working to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is inspired to pursue his dreams and perhaps a romance with Rosemary.