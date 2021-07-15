Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson star in Disney's Jungle Cruise, which hits theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Joke They 'Had to Get Drunk' and 'High' to Nail This Jungle Cruise Scene

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson became fast friends on the set of Jungle Cruise — but the two costars still struggled to get a central scene right for the film.

On Wednesday, they sat down with Access for an interview about their upcoming Disney film and jokingly said their kiss scene in the film was probably their hardest one to do.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I literally had to turn to Jaume [Collet-Serra], our director, and said, 'How many of these do you need?' " Blunt, 38, said while joking. "I had to get drunk for it."

Johnson, 49, laughed and said, "Wow," before adding, "I had to get high for it!"

Filming the movie was "nostalgic" for the pair and the crew, Blunt revealed, as she compared Jungle Cruise to being similar to other films such as Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone.

"It was so warm and joyful," Blunt said of filming. "I think we all felt nostalgic about making it."

Disney's upcoming movie finds Blunt's Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal, hiring Johnson's character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

JUNGLE CRUISE Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in Jungle Cruise | Credit: Frank Masi/ Disney Enterprises

In May, Johnson announced the movie, which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis, will debut both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.

Johnson shared the news in an Instagram video, revealing that the film will premiere on Disney+ with Premier Access (a one-time $29.99 rental fee for subscribers).

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY — JULY 30th," Johnson wrote alongside the announcement clip.

He went on to say that "the most important thing with our movie was to ALWAYS take care of families around the world by giving you options to watch it."