Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Are in the Adventure of a Lifetime in First Jungle Cruise Trailer

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are in for the ride of their lives!

In the official first trailer for Jungle Cruise, Blunt and Johnson are on a research mission to a mythical place said to offer incredible healing powers.

Blunt stars as Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal who hires Frank, a river guide to take her to it.

Despite their initial reservations for each other, the two find themselves facing incredible odds on their journey to find their destination.

“If you believe in legends, you should believe in curses, too. You’re going to beg me to turn back,” Frank tells Lily.

Not one to be deterred, she responds, “Well, I look forward to disappointing you.”

As the pair travel through the jungle, they find themselves facing more than just water creatures — something Lily hadn’t planned for when their cruise ship is headed straight for a precipitous waterfall.

“I can’t swim,” Lily informs Frank as they face the drop. “You booked a river cruise and you can’t swim? The price just went up,” he tells her.

The film, based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at The Disneyland Resort, also stars Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on July 24, 2020.