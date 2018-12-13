Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Whitehall and More Enjoy Tequila (and Wine!) in London

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt enjoyed a night out in London with some of their mutual costars.

The 46-year-old Hobbs and Shaw actor had dinner with Blunt and her Mary Poppins Returns cast members Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw. Johnson and Blunt, 35, are also starring together in the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise with Jack Whitehall and the film’s producer Hiram Garcia — both of whom joined in.

“Tonight we loved, laughed (hard) & celebrated with tequila 🥃 with fine wine🍷with the cast of MARY POPPINS RETURNS,” Johnson wrote in the caption while sitting at a table with the cast. “Great hang with @michaelseanbailey @emortimer @hhgarcia41 @jackwhitehall Ben Wishaw & Mark Bradshaw.”

“And of course, the woman of the hour who unfortunately has to put up with my spoonful of sugar and cheese all night long, Mary Poppins herself – Emily Blunty Blunt,” he added. “Love this crew. Good humans… all except the big, brown, bald tattooed fella. #london #marypop 🥂.”

Disney’s Jungle Cruise is based on the Disneyland theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals.

The film will also star Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and Edgar Ramirez.

This isn’t the first time Johnson and Blunt have spent time together. The two stars worked up a sweat at the gym in September alongside Whitehall, 30, as they were filming Jungle Cruise.

Johnson shared a video of the moment on Instagram of the silly workout session where he and Blunt began to make fun of each other’s accents.

The mom of two grunted about “liking squats” and the former wrestler asked to “watch some Quidditch” and declared that he’s Mary Poppins.

“Never ever do that again,” Blunt responded before she and Johnson squeeze Whitehall, who had the last laugh, in a group hug. “So hot, so sweaty,” he said.

This has been a big year for Johnson and Blunt. The action star came out with two films this year: Skyscraper which earned over $300 million in the world box office and Rampage, which earned over $420 million in the world box office.

Blunt was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards early Wednesday for her roles in A Quiet Place and Mary Poppins Returns.

She was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for Mary Poppins Returns.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 1964 classic is in theaters Dec. 19.