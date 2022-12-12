Emily Blunt Clarifies Story About Tom Cruise Giving Her Advice: 'Still Something We Laugh About'

Emily Blunt is setting the record straight about her story about Tom Cruise.

In an interview with the SmartLess podcast Monday, Blunt shared a conversation she had with Cruise when they were filming 2014's Edge of Tomorrow. She said she had difficulty getting through a shoot and Cruise told her, "' 'Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?' "

"And I did laugh, and then we got through it," Blunt said of Cruise's comment.

Now, in an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE Monday, Blunt says her remarks were, "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by some media outlets and fans.

Emily Blunt. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking about her relationship with her Cruise, Blunt adds, "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way."

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me. It didn't," says Blunt. "I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."

During her appearance on the podcast, Blunt detailed the stress of filming the Doug Liman-directed action film and Cruise's advice for her.

"We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," Blunt said, noting "there was nothing cozy about these suits."

"It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy," she said. "The first time I put it on I just started to cry, just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn't know what to do."

Blunt shared that Cruise's straightforward advice for her approach to the movie came after she confessed her nerves over the production to him.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Ferrell Shuts Down Heckler at Octavia Spencer's Walk of Fame Ceremony: 'Not on Octavia's Day!'

"I was like, 'Tom, I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot,' and just started to cry," Blunt said. "I was like, 'I'm feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,' and he literally goes — he just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, 'Come on, stop being such a pussy, OK?' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And I did laugh, and then we got through it," Blunt added, though she noted that she ultimately did injure her ribs and collarbone during the shoot. "But the training was intense. It was like twice a day we trained for it."