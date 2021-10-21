Emily Blunt Joins Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer About Creation of Atomic Bomb: Reports

The J. Robert Oppenheimer biopic is expected to release in July 2023 and also stars Emily Blunt's A Quiet Place Part II costar Cillian Murphy

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 8: Emily Blunt attends the world premiere of "A Quiet Place Part II" on March 8, 2020 at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Emily Blunt is boarding Christopher Nolan's next project.

The Jungle Cruise actress, 38, has reportedly been cast in the Oscar-nominated writer/director's next film Oppenheimer at Universal, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Expected to debut in July 2023, the movie will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the Manhattan Project mastermind who helped develop the atomic bomb.

Blunt will reportedly play Oppenheimer's wife, while the scientist will be portrayed by her A Quiet Place Part II costar Cillian Murphy. Murphy, 45, has made several movies with Nolan, including 2005's Batman Begins, 2010's Inception and 2017's Dunkirk.

A rep for Blunt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

According to THR, Oppenheimer is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, and Universal described the movie as an "epic thriller" about "the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it."

In May, Blunt explained on The Howard Stern Show that she can't envision herself ever playing a superhero on the big screen. "I don't know if superheroes are for me. They're not up my alley. I think it's been exhausted. We are inundated. It's not that it's only the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well," she said at the time.

The Mary Poppins Returns star did say that she would potentially be open to playing a superhero in the future, however, as long as it was "a really cool character."