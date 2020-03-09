Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Have Date Night at N.Y.C. Premiere of A Quiet Place 2

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski can’t keep their romance quiet!

On Sunday, the couple (and costars) attended the New York premiere of A Quiet Place Part II, the sequel to their 2018 horror hit directed by Krasinski, 40, and starring Blunt, 37. The pair enjoyed the date night together at the Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

The stylish couple — who tied the knot in July 2010 and share two daughters, Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3 — accented each other’s look, with Krasinski opting for a black-tied blue suit and Blunt going for a slick red leather dress.

“I just have to say this is such an incredibly special film to me, because I said I wouldn’t do it,” Krasinski said ahead of the screening. “I said I would never do a second one, nothing could be as personal or be as organic to me as the first one, and it turns out I like this one better.”

Joining the cast for the followup film is Cillian Murphy, who told PEOPLE that working with the husband-and-wife collaborators was “so lovely.”

“They’re obviously beautiful, wonderful and talented people — we know that, we’ve known that for a long time,” Murphy, 43, said. “To see those two talents come together on set is really lovely to watch and what I always say is they have great respect for each other professionally and obviously there’s fun and laughing around, but they bring a real rigor and focus to the work.”

In October, Krasinski said he maintains a strong relationship with Blunt by supporting her — and simply being her No. 1 admirer.

“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive,” he told E! News at the time. “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together; it’s the most important thing.”

Blunt, last January, raved about working with her husband on the first Quiet Place project, joking about how others warned them the work experience might be tumultuous to their personal life.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John; we had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown,” she said at the 2019 SAG Awards. “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like.”

She added: “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”

In September, Krasinski announced that the crew had completed filming by sharing a sweet photo of himself holding hands with Blunt, writing, “Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!”

The new movie follows Blunt’s Evelyn as she’s now left in the alien-infested world as a single mom after her husband Lee (Krasinski) met a heartbreaking end in the last movie. Evelyn is tasked with keeping Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and her newborn baby safe.

A teaser trailer released last month revealed that Krasinski would return to appear onscreen, resurrected in at least one intense flashback sequence.

A Quiet Place Part II is in theaters everywhere on March 20.