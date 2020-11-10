Emily Blunt Debuts an Irish Accent While Falling for Jamie Dornan in Wild Mountain Thyme Trailer

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan star as neighboring Irish farmers just trying to make their love work

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan just can't seem to get on the same page in the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer.

Blunt and Dornan star as Rosemary Muldoon and Anthony Reilly, two Irish farmers who grew up together on neighboring lands. The new trailer previews how Rosemary and Anthony keep getting in the way of their enduring love for each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In Wild Mountain Thyme, Blunt, 37, plays Rosemary Muldoon, a headstrong farmer with a yearning for her neighbor, Anthony Reilly (Dornan, 38). Unfortunately for Rosemary, he is completely oblivious to her feelings for him. With his father (Christopher Walken) working to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is inspired to pursue his dreams — and perhaps a romance with Rosemary.

Hamm's entrance in the trailer causes quite a stir in the small Irish village, with Hamm whisking Rosemary away to New York in an attempt to seduce her.

Walken also has a starring role as Anthony's father Tony, who isn't sure Anthony's got what it takes to run a farm.

The romantic drama comes from John Patrick Shanley, the Oscar-winning writer of Moonstruck.

Image zoom Credit: Bleecker Street

The trailer also introduces Blunt and Dornan's Irish accents, which differ from Dornan's own natural Northern Ireland accent. The two actors spoke with PEOPLE last month about the difficulty of getting the tricky dialect just right.

"I'll admit, I'm sure I had a tougher time with it than he did initially, but he's not usually one to give people tips, he's the most unpresumptuous person ever," Blunt said. "But he assured me that I sounded Irish and I'm going to believe him. So if he's wrong, I'm going to blame him for any backlash on my accent. He has assured me it was a great Irish accent. We'll see."

Image zoom Credit: Kerry Brown/Bleecker Street

"We were both terrified, I was like, no, we're going to be good," Dornan added. "Yeah. Admittedly, a lot easier for me. I'm from 300, 200 miles from where the movie... I'm actually from about 120 miles from where the movie is set, and Emily, there's an ocean between her and where the movie is set. Or the Irish Sea, certainly. So, it was definitely easier for me, but she's amazing. And you're just great at accents, though, aren't you Emily?"

"I mean, let's see! We're going to find out, aren't we?" Blunt joked.