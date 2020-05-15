Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's Husband-Wife Superhero Movie to Debut on Netflix

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson's just-announced movie Ball and Chain has been picked up by Netflix.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported Johnson, 48, and Blunt, 37, will play a married couple on the brink of divorce who have to learn how to work together after getting mysterious new powers from a meteor that only works properly when the couple uses them together.

Just days after the announcement, Variety reported the film will debut on the world's largest streaming platform.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale,” Johnson said in a statement, according to the outlet. “Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life.”

Ball and Chain, which is based on Scott Lobdell and Alé Garza's 1999 graphic novel series, will be written by Emily V. Gordon, who earned an Academy Award nomination in 2018 for The Big Sick. A premiere date for the upcoming superhero film has not yet been announced.

The movie marks a reunion for Johnson and Blunt, who were set to star in this summer's Jungle Cruise movie for Disney. The release has instead been pushed back until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the news first broke last month, Johnson explained that the one-year delay would give Disney — and fans — a chance to “bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.”

“The movie will be worth the wait,” he promised. “Stay healthy, my friends.”