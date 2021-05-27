Jungle Cruise will debut in theaters and Disney+ on July 30

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Run from Jesse Plemons' Villain in New Jungle Cruise Trailer

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson are on quite the dangerous adventure in the latest trailer for Jungle Cruise.

Disney's upcoming movie finds Blunt's Lily Houghton, a researcher aiming to find Lagrimas de Cristal, hiring Johnson's character, Frank, a river guide tasked with guiding her to it.

"Legend has it that there is a tree that possesses unparalleled human power. It'll change medicine forever," Lily says to Frank in the trailer.

There's just one problem: "Everything that you see wants to kill you — and can," Frank tells her.

The new trailer shows the danger in their journey, which includes Jesse Plemons' villain shooting a torpedo at their resilient river boat.

Jungle Cruise movie Emily Blunt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Jungle Cruise | Credit: Walt Disney Studios

The trailer comes after Johnson announced the movie, which was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 health crisis, will debut both in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30.

Johnson, 49, shared the news in an Instagram video, revealing that the film will premiere on Disney+ with Premier Access (a one-time $29.99 fee for subscribers).

"Join my ace Emily Blunt (the female Indiana Jones) and myself on THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME as our DISNEY's JUNGLE CRUISE hits theaters and your living rooms ON THE SAME DAY — JULY 30th," Johnson wrote alongside the announcement clip.