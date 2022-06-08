All About Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum's Wife

From her time as an Olympian to the famous actresses she's body doubled, here's everything to know about Emilie Livingston

Get to know Emilie Livingston.

Though currently residing in Los Angeles, the Ontario-native is a Canadian by birth — and has represented her country on the largest stage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Livingston is a professional athlete and former Olympian, having qualified as a rhythmic gymnast in 2000. While competing in the Olympic Games showcased her talents on a global stage, she can still be seen showing them off in a big way.

Joining her husband, Jeff Goldblum, in Hollywood, Livingston has put forth her contortionist and gymnast skills to a number of projects across television, film, and music.

From her time as an Olympian to the famous actresses she's body doubled, here's everything to know about Livingston.

She's a retired Olympic athlete

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Victoria Arocho/AP/Shutterstock (7231829a) LIVINGSTON Emilie Livingston from Canada performs with a rope during the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics Olympic qualification round in Sydney, Australia OLYMPICS CAN, SYDNEY, Australia Credit: Victoria Arocho/AP/Shutterstock

Livingston competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, representing her home country of Canada in rhythmic gymnastics. She eventually placed 17th.

The Olympics defines rhythmic gymnastics as a "women-only event in which gymnasts perform on a floor with a rope, hoop, ball, clubs or ribbon accompanied by music, in individual or group events."

She moved to Russia to professionally train in rhythmic gymnastics

WINNIPEG, CANADA: Emilie Livingston of Canada performs with the hoop during the first rotation in the individual all-around rhythmic gymnastics 06 August at the XIII Pan Am Games in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Livingston was in second place after two rotations. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/ Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) Credit: IMOTHY A. CLARY/getty

At only 11 years old, Livingston moved to Russia to train professionally at the famous Novogorsk camp in Moscow. She thought it necessary to make the move to seriously pursue her passion, due to the lack of resources in Canada.

"My first coach, I saw her perform in Toronto… This is where I first saw a high level representation of Rhythmic Gymnastics," Livingston told Vol Up 2. "What I was exposed to in Canada wasn't near that level. Canada doesn't have the same resources ... for the sport to really be taken to its highest potential."

During an interview with Neon Tommy, she admitted, "I don't know how I survived it, but I am really glad I did. I think it made me a really strong and courageous person."

She added, "One thing about the Russians, they have no mercy. I wasn't around my family, there was no one there to coddle me, but it helped bring my skill level up tremendously."

She started ballet at age two

Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum | Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Livingston discovered her love for dance at a young age, prior to pursuing gymnastics. She said that any opportunity to accompany her older sister to a dance lesson turned into a chance to try to attend classes herself.

"I would be at the dance studio with my mom. While she was dressing my sister, I would use that opportunity to bolt, and sneak into a class," Livingston told Vol Up 2.

"Eventually, it continued from there and I was placed in a dance class without having to sneak into it. Here, my love of being on the stage, for creativity and movement began to take off," she recalled.

She met Jeff in a gym

jeff goldblum Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Coincidentally, the professional gymnast met her husband in a gym one day in California. "We were at Equinox on Sunset Blvd., the gym," Goldblum told Wired.

He continued: "I saw her from across a crowded room, and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation."

She played Rihanna's body double in a movie

Emilie Livingston 2:12 / 2:31 Valerian - Bubble Dance (Rihanna - dance by Emilie livingston ) Credit: youtiube

Outside of competition, Livingston has brought her talents to Hollywood — appearing as body doubles in several films.

She subbed for Rihanna's character, Bubble Dancer, in 2017's Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Emma Stone's La La Land character, Mia, in 2016.

She's also had some major Hollywood moments as herself, notably performing as a solo aerialist at the 88th Annual Academy Awards for The Weeknd's Oscar-nominated song "Earned It."

She likes to cook

All About Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum’s Wife Credit: Emilie Livingston/instagram

As a professional athlete, fueling her body is essential for success. Livingston often posts videos to her Instagram of herself whipping together healthy foods and sharing recipes to her favorites.

One of her specialities is a French Onion Soup, in which she admits that she and Goldblum are "obsessed with," per her Instagram caption.

She and Jeff enjoy family time with their kids

Jeff Goldblum Honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jun 2018 Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Despite Livingston and Goldblum's hectic Hollywood work schedule, their social media shows them spending lots of time with kids Charlie and River, between beach vacations in the Caribbean to sightseeing and ice-cream in New York.

Livingston regularly shares photos of the couple's sweet (and talented!) kids on social media — and her Jurassic Park husband hasn't been shy in speaking out about his blissful home life.