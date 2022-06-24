The Game of Thrones alum is set to hit the West End stage in Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, which will run from June 30 to September 10 at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Emilia Clarke Says Her Broadway Debut in Breakfast at Tiffany's Was a 'Catastrophic Failure'

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Emilia Clarke attends the Alexander McQueen SS22 Womenswear show at Tobacco Dock on October 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

Emilia Clarke is hoping her West End debut goes a little smoother than her 2013 Broadway experience.

The Game of Thrones alum, 35, made her Broadway debut nearly a decade ago in Breakfast at Tiffany's, which was widely panned by critics, and in a new interview with the BBC, the actress reflected on her journey into the world of theater ahead of the premiere of her new play, The Seagull.

"[It was a] catastrophic failure," Clarke said of her experience on Broadway. "It was just not ready. Was I ready? No, I was definitely not ready. I was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced."

Breakfast at Tiffany's Emilia Clarke -- stage production shot (2013) Emilia Clarke in Breakfast at Tiffany's | Credit: Nathan Johnson Photography

However, that hasn't deterred the Me Before You actress from wading back into the theater pond.

"There is no higher art than theater. I adore it. I absolutely love it," she told the outlet. "I feel happiest, safest, most at home."

While Clarke is ready to show the theater world what she can bring to the stage, that doesn't mean she doesn't have a few apprehensions going into her performance.

"I'm profoundly aware of the fact that there will be people who love Game of Thrones and are seeing it for that," she told the BBC. "It's 10 times more frightening because there'll be people wanting to go and say, 'Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can't act on stage,' which is obviously the biggest fear."

