Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding Pair Up for Romantic Comedy Written by Emma Thompson

Don’t fret, Henry Golding is here to single-handedly bring romantic comedies back to glory.

The Crazy Rich Asians breakout, 31, is next starring in Last Christmas opposite Emilia Clarke — a holiday romance movie set in London. Though details of the plot are being kept under wraps, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Emma Thompson co-wrote the script with Bryony Kimmings, which hopefully means she brought some of the Love Actually magic along.

Golding is also reuniting with his A Simple Favor director Paul Feig, who will be helming the holiday movie.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Crazy Rich Asians’ Hot Star Henry Golding

“Finally I can start getting excited and share the news… @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year,” Golding shared on Twitter.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Rob Kim/WireImage

Clarke, also 31, is also no stranger to the genre after starring opposite Sam Claflin in 2016’s Me Before You. The Game of Thrones actress recently wrapped production on the hit fantasy series earlier this summer with a sweet Instagram post saying goodbye to the show and the cast and crew.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing,” she wrote.

WATCH: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Cast Respond To ‘Heartening’ Fan Reactions

RELATED: It’s Official! Box Office Hit Crazy Rich Asians Is Getting a Sequel

Meanwhile, Golding has become one of the industry’s go-to leading men after the blockbuster success of Crazy Rich Asians and a captivating turn as Blake Lively‘s husband in A Simple Favor. Both movies are in theaters now.